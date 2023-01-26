SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has exuded confidence that the National People’s Party (NPP) will form government in the state on its own.

The Meghalaya chief minister said that the NPP will emerge as the single largest party in the state and secure majority to form government on its own.

He said that the NPP will become the only party from Meghalaya in thirty (30) years to secure majority in state elections.

“History may repeat itself as it happened in 1972,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma while speaking to reporters.

Also read: Unaccounted cash of over Rs 10 lakh seized in election-bound Meghalaya

Briefing the media, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the NPP is receiving positive response from people at the grass-root levels.

Notably, polling for elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly is slated to be held in one phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be carried out on March 2.