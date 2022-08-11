SHILLONG: The National People’s Party (NPP) has made it clear that it will not enter into a pre-poll alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections.

Assembly elections in Meghalaya is slated to be held in the first half of 2023.

Speaking on the matter, senior NPP leader and deputy chief minister of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong said that the NPP “will stand on its own”.

“We are not willing to work with the BJP. We don’t have any pre-understanding with any party for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya. We will stand on our own,” Prestone Tynsong said.

He made this statement while responding to the remarks by the BJP that it will not work with any of the parties in the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance coalition government.

The Meghalaya deputy chief minister further exuded confidence that the NPP will form the government in Meghalaya after the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

“We will form the government on our own,” Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong claimed.

Reacting to NPP being a partner in the national democratic alliance (NDA) at the centre, Tynsong clarified that its commitment towards national politics differs from that in the state.

“Nationally, we are a partner in the NDA. However, when it comes to the state of Meghalaya, the NPP is guided by its manifesto,” Tynsong, who is also the national vice-president of the NPP, said.