SHILLONG: The Meghalaya BJP has stated that it is confident to continue being a part of the government after the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Stating that the BJP will emerge as the king-maker, Meghalaya in-charge and senior BJP leader Chuba Ao said that there can be no government formation without the support of the BJP.

“Without the BJP, the next government will not be formed,” Chuba Ao said.

This statement from the Meghalaya BJP in-charge came in the wake of NPP announcing its decision to contest the 2023 assembly elections in the state solo.

Ao added that the BJP may withdraw its support to the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

“We may withdraw (from government). We will have discussions with the national president,” he said.

Ao, however, refused to comment on the arrest of Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak in the prostitution and explosives cases.