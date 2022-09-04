AGARTALA: The opposition CPI-M has accused the BJP-led government in Tripura of “falsely claiming” that youths of the state have been provided with government jobs and other employment opportunities.

The CPI-M alleged that the Tripura government has been misleading the people of the state ahead of the assembly elections next year.

Senior CPI-M leader and former Tripura finance minister Bhanu Lal Saha claimed that during the previous Left Front government in the state, more jobs were created compared to the current BJP-IPFT coalition government.

Saha was reacting to the recent statement of Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath that the earlier CPI-M and Congress governments, during their respective tenures, had “cheated the youths of the state by not creating enough employment opportunities”.

“Nath had also challenged that he would resign if his statement is wrong. I just want to remind him of the budget document of the state government, which shows the left front had given 27,378 new jobs during the last four years of its term, while the BJP, till last financial year, provided only 12,018 people with jobs,” Saha stated.