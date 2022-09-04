SHILLONG: The demand for inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages, widely spoken in Meghalaya, in the eight schedule of the Constitution of India has been growing louder.

The latest to join the clarion call for inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the eight schedule of the Constitution of India is suspended Congress MLA from Meghalaya Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Suspended Meghalaya Congress MLA Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh has urged union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to facilitate inclusion of the indigenous tribal languages (Garo and Khasi) into the eight schedule of the Constitution of India.

Ampareen Lyngdoh made this request while speaking at the valedictory function of a three-day festival for promotion of indigenous culture in the presence of Meghwal at the U Soso Tham Auditorium of the state central library in Shillong on Saturday.

Also read: Meghalaya assembly elections 2023: None can form government without BJP, says Chuba Ao

Lyngdoh said that the people of Meghalaya should “endure our roots, which is in line with nationalism”.

She also stressed on learning and speaking of Hindi language by the people of Meghalaya.