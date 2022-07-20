SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has sounded an alert over rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

As COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya have been rising steadily, the state government has asked citizens to wear masks and maintain social distance in public places.

On Wednesday, 102 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Meghalaya.

The number of COVID-19 cases detected in Meghalaya on Wednesday is 28 more than what was logged on Tuesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya has also risen to 358.

“We have alerted the state government on the rising number of new cases across the state and requested the authorities to issue necessary advisory for the people to stay safe,” a Meghalaya health department official told news agency PTI.

The Meghalaya government has also issued a COVID-19 directive.

According to the directive, free precautionary booster shots are advised for all eligible residents, and until September 30 special immunisation clinics will be performed in large office buildings, industrial facilities, interstate bus terminals, schools, and colleges.