SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is exploring possibilities of introducing artificial intelligence (AI) technology for waste management at Umiam Lake.

The Meghalaya government is mulling to leverage AI technology to restore the iconic lake to its former pristine beauty.

A demonstration of use of AI technology to clear the Umiam Lake of wastes was organised on Friday (August 25).

AI-integrated marine robotic boats were deployed at Kyndong Rella in the Mawdun area of Umiam Lake in Meghalaya as part of the demonstration.

The week-long pilot project was spearheaded by the Meghalaya government under its Smart Village Movement initiative in collaboration with technology partner Clearbot.

The pilot project ended on Friday (August 25) with the demonstration for the media and public.

The project aims to set a new standard in environmental conservation and technological advancement.

The event highlighted the potential of AI-driven aquatic technology in addressing environmental challenges.

AI-powered marine boats offer an effective solution to combat water pollution by identifying and targeting pollution hotspots, providing real-time monitoring and adaptable strategies.

They can collect 200 kgs of waste in 4 hours of operation.

Their deployment underscores the potential of advanced technologies in environmental conservation and raises public awareness for responsible action.