Tura: Social activist Cherian Momin has urged the Meghalaya government to immediately halt the transit of stones exported from Bhutan to Bangladesh, citing concerns over alleged illegal activities and infrastructural damage.

In a letter to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Momin raised concerns about “exploitative and illegal” practices, including overloading, unauthorized transport syndicates, extortion, and extensive damage to roads like NH-51 and AMPT.

Momin acknowledged the importance of the Bhutan-India-Bangladesh trade initiative but emphasized the need for strict adherence to the agreement’s terms.

He pointed out that Indian trucks, rather than Bhutanese trucks as stipulated in the agreement, are being used for transportation.

He also highlighted the use of multiple-axle trucks, which are not operational in Bhutan, raising questions about the authenticity and legality of the operations.

Momin alleged that the transportation is controlled by “Indian mafias and illegal groups” exploiting the situation for personal gain.

He asserted that these activities have created fear and uncertainty among locals and have severely damaged critical roads, impacting the livelihoods of Garo Hills residents.

Based on evidence, including RTI requests, Momin claimed that trucks are being overloaded, violating regulations. He recommended an immediate ban on third-party trucks from India and proposed excluding NH-51 from transportation routes.

Momin called for an independent investigation into the operations and demanded accountability from those involved.