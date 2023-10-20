Guwahati: Meghalaya‘s Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Youth Power of India’s working president, Kingstone Bolwari, has urged authorities to take action against the unauthorized use of red beacon lights on public roads.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, Bolwari requested that “necessary instructions be issued to all concerned departments/authorities/police departments to check individuals and any unauthorized persons from misusing such red lights and sirens on public roads.”

He emphasized the inconvenience and traffic congestion caused by such misuse and called for stringent action against violators.

Bolwari highlighted the Supreme Court‘s order dated December 10, 2013, and the subsequent notification issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya on March 7, 2014, which clearly restrict the use of red beacon lights and sirens to authorized VIPs and dignitaries.

The notification also mandates that when these vehicles are not carrying authorized personnel, the red beacon lights must be covered with a black cover.

“The practice of VIP culture should be discouraged in the state as each and every citizen of the state is required to safeguard and protect Article 141 of the Constitution and for the interest of the citizen as a whole,” Bolwari asserted.

He reiterated that the unauthorized use of red beacon lights is a clear violation of the Supreme Court order and the state government’s notification, and those found flouting the rules must face legal consequences.