Guwahati: A vegetable vendor who was allegedly kidnapped from Nongchram in East Garo Hills was rescued by the district police on Saturday.

The rescued person has been identified as Hanif Ali, 57, a resident of Krishnai in Assam’s Goalpara district.

He was abducted on March 23 while he was sleeping at the residence of Mahabel Marak.

Following the abduction, a complaint was filed by his family at the Rongjeng police station.

Based on the complaint, an operation was initiated to rescue the person and based on several inputs, the police raided multiple locations.

During the operation, the police landed in a hideout in Dimit Chikamagre and found the victim.

However, the persons behind the alleged abduction managed to flee from the location taking “advantage of the dense jungle.”