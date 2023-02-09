Guwahati: Aaranyak, a renowned conservation organisation, has completed the first phase of an Elephant Occupancy Survey in Meghalaya to help mitigate the increasing human-elephant conflict, as well as aid conservation efforts.

The survey is being conducted in collaboration with the Forests and Environment Department, Meghalaya, with support from the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

As per the latest elephant census in Meghalaya, there are 1754 elephants in the state. The survey is analysing the distribution of elephants in the area, along with the genetic analysis of dung samples.

The survey team, led by senior researcher Abhijit Boruah, will also be estimating the number of elephants in Balpakram National Park.

Furthermore, Aaranyak is also working with the Forest Department of Meghalaya to better understand the socio-economic status and nature of families living in forest fringe areas.

The study will help create sustainable, green livelihood options and reduce their dependence on natural resources. Aaranyak is also helping the department with camera trapping in certain areas to monitor wildlife.