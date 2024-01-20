Shillong: The Meghalaya government appealed to the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Friday, urging them to reconsider their decision to withdraw from the tripartite peace talks.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong extended an olive branch, assuring the HNLC top leaders that the government is ready to meet them at any safe location to continue the peace process.

Tynsong reiterated the commitment of the NPP-led MDA 2.0 government in reaching a definitive conclusion to the peace talks. However, he emphasized the onus now lies with the HNLC leadership to make the decision, stressing that such opportunities for dialogue are crucial and infrequent.

While acknowledging the HNLC’s withdrawal letter, Tynsong emphasized that the door to resuming talks remains open. He further clarified the government’s position on the HNLC’s key demand – dropping all cases against its cadres.

Tynsong clarified that both the government interlocutor and the Centre requested a list of such cadres from the HNLC, which was never provided. This lack of information hindered any progress in addressing this demand.

Tynsong also addressed the HNLC’s accusation of neglect towards their demands.

He stated that the HNLC’s withdrawal letter came as a surprise to both the Centre and the state government, as the negotiation process seemed to be progressing smoothly.

Tynsong also highlighted the government’s efforts to facilitate safe passage for the HNLC leaders involved in the peace talks.

He pointed out that the government ensured their safe journey and return on September 16, 2023.