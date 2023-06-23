SHILLONG: As many as 14 children in Meghalaya fell ill after consuming wild mushroom.

The incident took place at Mawpat village in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The children had plucked the wild mushroom from a jungle and consumed it June 20 evening.

After falling ill, they were admitted to the primary health centre in the village on the same day.

The affected children complained of stomach ache and vomiting.

Later, they were shifted to a community health centre.

Eleven of the affected children have been discharged after treatment.

According to health officials in Meghalaya, the remaining three children will also be discharged soon.