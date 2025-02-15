Guwahati: Security forces apprehended 14 Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts in two separate incidents in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

The arrested individuals were found to have entered India illegally a few months ago and were working in clothing companies in Tamil Nadu.

They were attempting to return to Bangladesh through unauthorized channels when caught.

This incident raises concerns about the increasing number of illegal entries and exits by Bangladeshi nationals, facilitated by Indian touts, officials said.

Over 200 persons of Bangladeshi origin have been arrested in the Garo Hills region in the last four months, officials reported.

