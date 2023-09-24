Imphal: An alleged cadre of the underground Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) was killed and another sustained injuries in a gunfight with suspected NSCN (IM) activists at Phoibut village, about 6 km from Noneh police station in Manipur’s Noneh district on Sunday, according to an official report.

David Gonmei, 36, died of bullet injuries when the suspected NSCN (IM) reportedly attacked ZUF activists taking shelter at Phibut village, which is located between Tupul village in Noneh district and Bishnupur district of Manipur at around 3 pm on Sunday, the police said.

One of the ZUF activists also suffered bullet injuries in the attack.

The attacks were followed by an exchange of fire, but the casualty on the part of the NSCN (IM) is yet to be ascertained.

The slain ZUF man was a resident of Khopum village in the Moreh district.

Following reports of the gunfight, the security forces and state police rushed to the spot.

The body of the killed ZUF cadre was found, and another ZUF cadre was found to have sustained injuries.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby health centre.

Later, the police, security forces, and leaders of the local CVOs held a meeting.

Meanwhile, there is no report from the side of the NSCN (IM), which is under a peace agreement with the central government.