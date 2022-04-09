Shillong: The Meghalaya Police has begun a probe after an email was sent to chief minister Conrad K Sangma on April 1 announcing the launch of a new insurgent group.

The new group entitled Lawei ba Phyrnai in the email has threatened to attack educational institutions in protest against rising unemployment in Meghalaya, HT reported.

The email said 37 “well qualified and talented jobless youth” have floated the group and warned that “bombs will go off every single week starting 1st May”.

Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that police have been directed to act on the matter.

“Police are doing their duty. So let us see,” he said.

Special director general of police I Nongrang said a case has been registered and has been entrusted to a “sufficiently ranked” officer.

“We are on the job. It is too premature to say anything about it, except our people, will deal with the matter with utmost diligence,” HT quoted Nongrang as saying.

The development comes days before the Meghalaya high court on April 5 directed the state government to suspend all recruitment in government offices till a formal roster system is introduced.

According to HT report, the email warned the group’s first target is the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education building, followed by St Anthony’s School and College, where the sender claimed to have graduated from.

“And even NEHU (North-Eastern Hill University) where I received my diploma. And yes, we will keep planting bombs till you and your government come up with a solution to employ every single Meghalayan…,” the email said.

“…I and 36 other well-qualified and talented jobless youths have formed an outfit. A terror outfit, of course — with free sponsored arms and ammunition — whose capability and strength will come to display in a couple of weeks from now,” read the email.