KSU and Meghalaya legislators discuss controversial MSIPF Act 2024

Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and Meghalaya government legislators held a crucial meeting on Tuesday, regarding the contentious Meghalaya State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act (MSIPF) 2024.

The KSU, deeply dissatisfied with the Act, demanded its repeal, citing concerns over provisions related to land banks and their potential impact on indigenous communities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The MSIPF Act 2024, enacted to boost investment in Meghalaya, proposes the creation of land banks for lease to private investors. This provision, among others, has sparked significant opposition from the KSU.

Following a protest staged by the KSU at the Assembly, a meeting was convened at the Secretariat where all 60 legislators engaged with the student union. The legislators pledged to introduce necessary amendments to the Act during the upcoming autumn session.

However, KSU General Secretary Donald V. Thabah expressed skepticism, emphasizing the need for concrete assurances beyond verbal commitments. He reiterated the union’s stance that if the Act is not substantially amended to safeguard indigenous interests, it should be scrapped entirely.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Thabah further revealed that he had appealed to all 60 legislators, particularly those from tribal communities, to reject the current MSIPF Act 2024. He argued that the proposed amendments do not adequately protect the rights and interests of the indigenous population.