Shillong: Digital India Startup Hub through the Software Technology Parks of India shall set up India’s first Centre of Excellence in Online Gaming at Shillong by March 2023, said Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Centre of Excellence in Shillong is expected to catalyse startups and entrepreneurs from the entire North East Region to build the Next Gen Online Gaming ecosystem.

“It is the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji that the next wave of startups and entrepreneurs must come from Shillong, Kohima and other parts of North East India”, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar while interacting with journalists at a press conference in Shillong.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has recently circulated Draft amendments to the IT Rules 2021 in relation to Online Gaming for public consultation.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of Digital Skills post Covid, as the rate of Digitalization of products, services and devices continues to increase across the globe.