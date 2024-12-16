Guwahati: The Centre has intensified surveillance and intelligence sharing along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya‘s East Khasi Hills district following the recent detection of Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near the border.

“India is closely monitoring the situation and has enhanced surveillance and intelligence sharing along the border,” said an official.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While the Ministry of External Affairs is handling the matter, the Indian armed forces are assessing potential countermeasures to safeguard Indian airspace, he said.

These advanced drones, capable of both surveillance and strike missions, were spotted flying over areas close to Sohra and Shella.

The Meghalaya police alerted the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Air Force about the incident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A senior BSF official suggested that the deployment of these drones might be a tactical move by Bangladesh to bolster its domestic position amid internal unrest.

“Such actions often serve as a show of strength to rally internal support rather than posing an immediate external threat,” the official explained.

The Bayraktar TB2, manufactured by Turkey’s Baykar, is known for its long endurance and advanced capabilities.

One such drone, identified by its transponder code TB2R1071, was reportedly operated from the Tejgaon Airbase in Bangladesh.