After a gap of two years, the India-Bangladesh border haat at Balat-Lauwaghar reopened on Tuesday.

While, Balat is a town in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, Lauwaghar is at Dalora under Sunamganj district in Bangladesh.

The decision to re-open this border haat was taken by the joint border haat management committee in a meeting held on April 19.

The India-Bangladesh Border Haat at Balat (East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya)-Dolura (Sunamganj District, BD) reopened today after remaining closed for two years due to COVID-19 @IndianDiplomacy @ihcdhaka @DhakaPrasar pic.twitter.com/CBIXSi3oWz — India in Sylhet (@ahcisylhet) April 26, 2022

On the other hand, the Ryngku (East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya)-Bagan Bari (Duara Bazar, Sunamganj) border haat will reopen on May 12.

Also read: After Mizoram & Tripura, African swine fever breaks out in Meghalaya

The Nalikata (South West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya)-Saydabad (Tahirpur, Sunamganj) border haat will reopen on May 16.

Presently, there are seven India-Bangladesh border haats, with nine more in the pipeline.

Border haats between the two countries enable residents on both sides of the border to sell locally produced agricultural and horticultural products.

Border haats provide additional income for people residing along the international border.