Applications are invited for various research based positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Young Professionals who will be engaged by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh under various verticals/divisions/departments.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 6

Department wise vacancies :

Open : 4

Legal : 1

Civil Engineering : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Also Read: Assam Career : Gauhati University Recruitment 2022

Qualification :

Essential: Post Graduation/Master Degree from Institutes of National Importance/Reputed Universities having a minimum of 60%.

Desirable: Candidates having B.Tech, MBA from the Institutes of National Importance like IIM/IIT/ISB etc would be preferred. 1 (One) candidate having a legal background is required. 1 (One) candidate with Civil Engineering background is required.

Experience : One year of work experience in the relevant field is desired. However, freshers can also apply

Place of Posting : In any Departments/Districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The competent authority of GoAP will assign a job, and place of work as deemed fit based on the requirement and performance.

Age Limit : 35 years of age as on the date of application i.e. 20th August 2022

Selection Procedure : Selection of YPs will be through personal interviews purely on merit and based on academic credentials / performances

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/ . The last date for submission of the application is 1700 hrs on 25th August 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Sainik School Goalpara