Shillong: The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has strongly condemned the Meghalaya government’s plan to establish land banks under the Investment Meghalaya Agency (IMA).

In a statement, the HNLC alleged that the Meghalaya government’s assurances regarding the protection of indigenous land rights are misleading and pose a serious threat to the autonomy and territorial rights of the Hynniewtrep people.

The HNLC expressed concern that the IMA’s mandate to purchase and manage land directly undermines the Land Transfer Act, which aims to protect indigenous lands from encroachment.

The group further argued that the creation of land banks would centralize land-related decision-making within the government, sidelining the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) and traditional institutions that are crucial for tribal self-governance.

The statement highlighted the dangers of commodifying land, emphasizing that it is not just a resource but the foundation of the Hynniewtrep people’s identity and way of life.

The HNLC drew parallels between the proposed land banks and historical instances where development projects have displaced indigenous populations, citing examples from Bangladesh, India, the United States, Brazil, and other countries.

The HNLC warned that the IMA’s plans could lead to the displacement of indigenous communities, environmental degradation, and the exploitation of natural resources.

The outfit called for the immediate suspension of the IMA’s mandate to acquire land, full transparency regarding its operations, and unwavering respect for the authority of traditional institutions in all land-related matters.

The HNLC urged all indigenous communities, traditional leaders, and well-wishers to stand united in defense of their ancestral lands, asserting that they will not surrender their rightful control over their land to the highest bidder.