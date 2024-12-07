Shillong: The Garo Hills Advocates Union has urged the government to establish a bench of the Meghalaya High Court in the Garo Hills region.

The union claimed that this move would provide equal opportunities for the people of Garo Hills to access justice.

According to the union, many cases from the region are pending before the High Court, which is located in Shillong.

The distance and heavy expenses involved in traveling to Shillong are major hurdles for poor litigants, leading to many cases being dropped at the district level.

The union claimed that there are several issues, including the inability of litigants to obtain immediate relief due to the distance and expenses involved.

Additionally, lawyers from the region said that they being deprived of practice experience in the High Court, which affects their career advancement.

The union also stated that litigants from the Garo Hills region are deprived of being defended by lawyers who are familiar with the local culture and traditions.