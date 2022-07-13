SHILLONG: The police in Meghalaya have seized high quality ganja, worth over Rs 3.5 crore.

The ganja was recovered by the police from a Guwahati-bound truck in West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has lauded the state police for seizing the consignment of ganja and termed the seizure a “stellar catch”.

The seized consigment of ganja weighed over 1100 kilograms.

A total of 1168.182 kg of ganja, packed in 80 packets were seized at Mookyndur checkpoint in Meghalaya.

The market value of the seized contraband is worth Rs 3.5 crore.

The driver and his helper fled from the spot.

In his tweet, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said: “Jowai_Police recovered 1168.18 KG Ganja worth ?3.5 crores in wee hours from a truck at Mookyndur while transiting to Guwahati through MeghalayaKudos to @MeghalayaPolice for yet another stellar catch. Continue your tirade against drugs with unwavering commitment.”