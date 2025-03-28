Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his government is committed to resolving the long-standing boundary dispute with Meghalaya.

In March 2022, under the auspices of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam and Meghalaya settled disputes in six of the twelve contested sectors along their 855 km border. However, the remaining six “more critical” sectors were left unresolved.

Speaking to journalists after a police academy event near Shillong, CM Sarma stated, “We can resolve the problem in three of these six areas at any point in time. I think Meghalaya wants the problem to be resolved in all six areas together.”

He cautioned against setting a rigid timeline for resolution, emphasizing the sensitive nature of the issue and the need to respect the sentiments of residents from both states. He affirmed Assam’s dedication to working with all neighboring states to resolve boundary disputes.

CM Sarma said that the Survey of India is actively involved in the demarcation process, and that the 2022 agreement, facilitated by the Home Minister, remains binding on both governments.

He suggested that central government oversight may be necessary for effective resolution, stating, “The idea is Assam and Nagaland, and Assam and Meghalaya can work together under the supervision of the government of India.”

Assam faces border disputes with multiple states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland, which have resulted in over 150 fatalities since the 1960s.