SHILLONG: Meghalaya has been rocked by another incident of coal mining accident.

An unfortunate coal mining accident has been reported from a remote village in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The accident had been reported from Urak village in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday (August 19).

According to reports, one person has lost his life and another sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The deceased person has been identified as 34-year-old Lapendro Sangma.

He was a resident of Uguri in North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

On the other hand, the injured person has been identified as Hendid Momin (33) from the same village.

Momin has reportedly suffered a major leg injury.

Meanwhile, a team of Meghalaya police has been rushed to the accident site.