The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, stationed in the Meghalaya sector of the international border, seized over 275 kg of drugs since 2020.

The BSF informed that the drugs seized in the Meghalaya sector include brown sugar, charas, cocaine, marijuana, hemp, heroin, opium and poppy.

Moreover, the BSF seized as many as 856 numbers of different arms and ammunition in the Meghalaya sector in the last two years.

Notably, India shares a 443 km-long international border with Bangladesh in the Meghalaya sector.

Meanwhile, according to the statistics provided by the BSF, as many as 8090 cases of cattle smuggling also took place in the Meghalaya sector between 2019 and 2020.

Moreover, a total of 581 illegal infiltrators were also nabbed by the BSF in the Meghalaya sector between 2019 and 2022.