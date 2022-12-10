Shillong: The one-man commission of inquiry headed by Justice (Retd) Tinlianthang Vaiphei has decided to issue notices to the DGPs of Assam and Meghalaya and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of Assam in connection with firing at Mukroh along the inter-state border on November 22.

In a notification issued on Friday, Justice Vaiphei stated notices under Rule 5 (2) (a) of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 are to be issued to the DGP of Assam and PCCF of Assam to furnish the commission with a statement relating to the firing statement which took place at Mukroh village, particularly, the particulars of the Assam police officials and Assam forest officials involved in that incident and of the facts and circumstances which resulted in the death of five persons from Meghalaya and one person from Assam.

“Such statements must be accompanied by a list of the documents, if any, which they propose to rely together with the originals or true copies of such of the documents as may be in their respective possession or control and supported an affidavit, which should reach the Commission on or before December 29, 2022,” the notification said.

Justice Vaiphei further said that if the documents are not in their possession or control, they should state the names and addresses of the persons from whom the remaining documents may be obtained.

Justice Vaiphei also ordered notice to be issued to the DGP of Meghalaya to furnish to the Commission, on or before December 29.

“Steps should be taken by the Secretary to the Commission to issue these notices within three working days,” the notification said.

The Meghalaya government on November 23 constituted a one-man commission of inquiry headed by Justice Vaiphei to probe the Mukroh incident, where six people including five civilians from the state and a forest guard from Assam lost their lives.