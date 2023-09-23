Guwahati: Assam Police busted a drug peddling attempt and arrested six persons in Guwahati on Saturday, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence, police conducted an operation at the Khanapara area in the city and seized 46 grams of heroin concealed in 33 vials from their possession.

One of the arrested persons is Sanjay Biswa, a 28-year-old native of Bornihat neighbourhood in Meghalaya. The other arrested persons are Avtar Singh, Shyamal Pegu, Bikash Ali, Nayan Talukdar and Yuvraj Kalyan.

Police are interrogating the arrested persons and further investigation is underway. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered.