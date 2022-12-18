GUWAHATI: A man in Nagaon district of Assam has been sent to 20 years in jail for drug peddling.

The judgement was passed by a local court in Nagaon district in Assam.

The convict, identified as Habil Ali, besides being sent to jail was also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh.

The accused has to spend another 18 months in jail if he fails to give the fine.

Ali was arrested by the police in Nagaon district of Assam from his residence in December 2020.

Also read: Assam: Yaba tablets worth Rs 175 crore seized in Cachar

Brown sugar and cannabis worth around Rs 2.5 crore along with more than Rs 10 lakh in cash from his possession.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also hailed the judgement of the court.

“In a big boost to our efforts in combating the drug menace, drug peddler Habil Ali… got convicted today for 20 yrs,” Assam CM tweeted.