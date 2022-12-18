Guwahati: In probably one of the largest contraband seizures this year, a police team in Cachar seized a consignment of 6.2 lakh Yaba tablets from a car.

As per sources, the tablets were seized from a vehicle at a checkpoint based on a tip-off.

The source added that the police team also arrested three persons with the consignment. All three accused were residents of Meghalaya.

The source further added that on the valuation of the seized contrabands, their estimated international market value was found to be around Rs 175 crore.

The source added that this is among the biggest seizures this year and further investigation into the origin is being carried out.