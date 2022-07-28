TURA: Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak, who was arrested at Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, has been brought back to the state.

A team of Meghalaya police arrived at Tura with BJP leader Bernard Marak on Thursday.

The police will seek a 14-day custody of the Meghalaya BJP leader.

Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on July 26.

Bernard Marak has been accused of running a prostitution racket at his farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya police made this claim following a raid on Friday night (July 22) at Rimpu Bagan farmhouse of Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

A total of 73 people, including 24 girls, were taken into custody by the Meghalaya police following the raid.

The police also rescued five children – four boys and a girl – who were kept under lock and key in unhygienic conditions.

Notably, the Bernard Marak was the former chairman of a disbanded militant group and had more than 25 criminal cases against him since the early 2000s.