Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will soon meet Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the potential allotment of defence land adjacent to Harijan Colony for the relocation of its residents.

The long-standing issue of relocating 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong has been there for several years.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar stated that the state government is working towards a positive solution and is open to considering better options.

“If we get the defence land, it will come at no cost. If not, we will proceed as per the original blueprint,” Dhar stated.

The state government had initially proposed relocating the families to the premises of the Shillong Municipal Board at Bivar Road, allocating 2.14 acres of land and an additional 1.4 acres.

However, the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) demanded 200 square meters of land within the European Ward for each family.

In 2021, the government acquired 12,444.13 square meters of land at Harijan Colony for Rs 2 crore. Chief Secretary DP Wahlang recently revealed that the government is considering a new proposal to allocate defence land for the relocation.

The demand for relocation gained momentum after violent clashes erupted in the area in 2018.

The Meghalaya government formed a High-Level Committee, which recommended relocating the 342 families after examining the matter thoroughly.