Guwahati: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) that went on an indefinite strike starting Monday has affected the functioning of North East Hill University (NEHU).

The JAC which was formed by teachers, non-teaching staff and students has called for an indefinite strike following their issues with the Vice-Chancellor, Prof PS Shukla.

The JAC wants a list of demand that needs to be fulfilled.

The primary demand of the JAC now is the removal of a technical officer/senior consultant by the VC, which the JAC has deemed illegal.

On Monday the classes at NEHU were withheld and only a few staff members were present.

The Vice-Chancellor is on leave from November 9 to 15 and his office was also closed.

JAC chairman, Lakhon Kma expressed his pleasure that the first day of the strike was successful and he feels that everyone is supporting their demands.

A test scheduled on Monday was also postponed.

The JAC will have a meeting on Tuesday to assess the situation further.

Some of the other demands of the JAC include the appointment of statutory officers and university engineers; fixing the “deteriorating condition” of the NEHU health centre; relieving teaching and technical staff from “ministerial duties”; uploading NEHU acts, statutes and ordinances on the university website; need to hold “regular” convocations; changes to the marking system; inclusion of elected members of the NEHU Students Union on the Academic Council; and review of educationally backward area quota from block to village level.