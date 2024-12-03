Shillong: After nearly a month of uncertainty, normal classes at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) will resume after Wednesday.

This decision comes as Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla extends his leave by 15 days, until December 13.

The extension was granted by the Ministry of Education, likely due to a 15-day extension given to a two-member inquiry committee investigating allegations of irregularities at the university. The Ministry will decide on the VC’s future based on the committee’s findings.

The decision to resume classes was made after a meeting between the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the NEHU unit of the KSU.

NEHUSU general secretary Toniho S Kharsati stated that continuing the class suspension due to an “incompetent” VC would jeopardize students’ futures.

The Academic Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss a revised academic calendar. Kharsati emphasized that the movement to remove Prof. Shukla would continue, with daily peaceful sit-ins planned from 3 PM to 5 PM.

NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) president Lakhon Kma welcomed the decision to resume classes, highlighting the need to recover lost academic time. He expressed hope that the inquiry committee’s report would be acceptable to all stakeholders.

The focus now shifts to the inquiry committee’s report, which will determine the future of Prof. Shukla at NEHU.