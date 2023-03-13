IMPHAL: Massive forest fires broke out in numerous places across the Langjing Manbi reserved forest under the Henglep sub-division of the Churachandpur district.

The strong wing made lethal in spreading the fire destroying almost the area of the forest which is under the Bishnupur forest zone, an official source said on Monday.





The fire that started on Sunday afternoon is still continuing despite hectic efforts being made by the various law enforcement agency personnel including Manipur Fire Services, forest, civilians, and police, the official source said.





The fire started its tonguing out from the northern part of the reserved forest area and it may be caused by humans, the source said.





The deadly fire burnt down the small shrubs and grasses leading to the loss of biodiversities, small animals, and birds.

Further, it also causes smoke and poisonous gas emissions that resulted in significant health issues in and around the human inhabitant areas, the source said.





The strong wind loaded its lethal weapons in exceeding the fire flame despite there was the resistance of stem or root/soil systems, trees break (stem snap, windbreak) or uproot, and personnel of the humans who are using several fire tenders to douse inflaming fire.





Notably, this reserved forest was badly affected by the fire in April 2022. Since then the state government has made its best for greenery forests in the state.





Meanwhile, forest officials said that the amount of properties lost in the fire is not established so far.