IMPHAL: A video purportedly from a remote location in the strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video shows an armed group from Manipur displaying the huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war like stores.

The armed groups in Manipur seems to be in possession of sophisticated weapons and other materials that were looted earlier from the security forces in the state.

The video shows several customized Lee-Enfield rifles, a Bulgarian Arsenal AR-M1F41 rifles, INSAS-1B1 rifles, SMLE/Ishapore 2A1 rifle and a Chinese Type 56-1 AK rifle.

Moreover, in the video the flag of Kangleipak or Salai Taret Flag can be clearly seen.

The flag of Kangleipak or Salai Taret Flag is a rectangular seven coloured flag.

It represents the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity of ancient Manipur.

However, Northeast Now could not independently verify the source or authenticity of the video.

Also read: Manipur: Five in camouflage uniforms held with sophisticated weapons

WATCH VIDEO:

It may be mentioned here that around 4000 weapons and over five lakh ammunition were looted by miscreants from armouries and outposts of different forces stationed in Manipur since May 3 – the day violence broke out in the state.

Although, security forces in Manipur have recovered some of the looted weapons and ammunitions, a big quantity of the looted weapons are still in the possession of the armed groups in the state.

Notably, nearly 180 people have lost their lives and thousands other got displaced in the ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur since May 3.