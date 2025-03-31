Guwahati: War of words between political leaders in Northeast India escalates as Manipur’s former Chief Minister N Biren alleged the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma for interfering in the internal matter of Manipur and playing political postures amid the crisis in the state.

Former Chief Minister Biren in his statement on Monday inquired CM Sangma about the knowledge he had of developmental projects and initiatives for border security that the Manipur government had implemented in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

N Biren Singh in his social media handle X stated that, ” The late Shri P.A. Sangma once advocated for dividing the Northeast into smaller states that threatened the unity of our Nation. Today, we are seeing similar attempts to interfere in Manipur’s internal affairs to destabilize the state. Manipur’s situation is unique. This state is home to several small, vulnerable indigenous communities. Their protection necessitated the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP). The present crisis is not political at its core. It stems from a complex mix of challenges. The drug menace, illegal immigration, the destruction of forests, and the systematic pursuit of power by select groups.

After years we have begun to make real progress like the implementation of ILP, a hard-won achievement. Shri Sangma Conrad should know that the violence was not spontaneous; those who felt threatened and insecure instigated the violence.

Does Mr Conrad Sangma know that Manipur had already initiated border fencing? That the state has strictly regulated the Free Movement Regime (FMR)? Has he noticed the alarming rise in unrecognized villages within Manipur’s borders?

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It must be noted that when Manipur was facing these serious challenges, others refrained from interfering in our internal affairs. The same courtesy was expected, yet some chose a different path, one driven by narrow interests rather than genuine concern.

Today, various groups across the Northeast are beginning to recognize the seriousness of FMR, ILP, and border security. Manipur’s experiences should serve as a lesson, not a platform for political posturing.

“Manipur is home to 32 indigenous tribes whose identities, cultures, and ways of life deserve protection. Refrain from encouraging illegal immigrants or interfering in matters that threaten this delicate balance. The people of Manipur have endured enough. Let us live in peace”, it stated.

The late Shri P.A. Sangma once advocated for dividing the Northeast into smaller states along ethnic lines, a dangerous idea that threatened the unity of our Nation. Today, we are seeing similar attempts to interfere in Manipur’s internal affairs to destabilise the state.… pic.twitter.com/NMX6zhVrbe — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 31, 2025

Upon responding to Manipur’s former CM’s allegation and criticism, Conrad Sangma expressed his concern over dragging the name of (L) P. A. Sangma into the matter.

CM Sangma in his statement in X stated that “It’s unfortunate that N Biren Singh ji has dragged the name of (L) Shri P. A. Sangma ji. Sangma ji has always fought for the people of the North East X.

At this time, everyone’s efforts should be towards the restoration of peace and harmony in Manipur and not indulge in political posturing. We all have to work together. I once again appeal to everyone to work for the betterment of the people of Manipur. This is what (L) P A Sangma ji would have wanted, it stated.

It’s unfortunate that @NBirenSingh ji has dragged the name of (L) Shri P. A. Sangma ji. Sangma ji has always fought for the people of the North East, was a strong advocate for different issues and rights of the people of the North East.



At this time, everyone’s efforts should… — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 31, 2025