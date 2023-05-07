IMPHAL: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Vineet Joshi has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Manipur.

The appointment of Vineet Joshi as the new chief secretary of Manipur was approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) on Sunday (May 07).

Joshi was on central deputation and serving at the additional secretary in the department of higher education, ministry of education.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the repatriation of Vineet Joshi… to his parent cadre on the request of the government of Manipur,” an official letter from ACC stated.

Vineet Joshi is a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre.

He replaces Dr Rajesh Kumar as the new chief secretary of Manipur.

The appointment of Vineet Joshi as the new chief secretary of Manipur followed the large-scale violence across the state.