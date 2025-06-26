Imphal: Security forces arrested two active members of different banned underground groups during coordinated cordon and search operations in the Greater Imphal area of Manipur over the past 36 hours, police said on Thursday.

In the first operation, a joint team of central and state police personnel apprehended Moirangthem Premjit Meitei alias Papu (47), an active cadre of the United National Liberation Front – Pmabei (UNLF-P), from his residence in Soibam Leikai, Porompat, under Imphal East district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the search, the team recovered two 9mm pistols along with two magazines, and seventeen rounds of 9mm live ammunition

In a separate operation, the security team arrested Thoudam Johnjackson Singh (42), also known as John or Hemjit, an active member of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-Pro). They apprehended him from his residence at Liwa Road, Ahongshangbam Leikai, under the jurisdiction of Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district.

Items recovered from his possession include a mobile phone with an Airtel SIM card, an Aadhaar card

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police confirmed that both individuals are being held for further investigation, and the recovered items have been seized for forensic and legal examination.

Authorities continue to intensify surveillance and operations in the region to crack down on insurgent activities.