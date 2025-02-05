Manipur: UNLF member held in Imphal

Guwahati: A middle-aged cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) who has mainly been operating for subversive activities in the greater Imphal area of Manipur was arrested.

A wallet containing one Aadhaar card and Rs. 4,270, one mobile handset and a two-wheeler were recovered from his possession.

The report further stated that Lourembam Mani Singh alias Lurengamba (46) was arrested in a raid conducted by the police at a hot place of Takyel Kolom Leikai under Lamphel Police Station in the Imphal West district during the past 36 hours.

“The arrested person is directly involved in extortion activities including monetary demand to various Government offices located at Imphal area”, the report said.

The arrested cadre has been handed over to the concerned police station along with the recovery items for further legal proceedings, the report added.

However, the report did not mention anything to which the arrested individual belonged.

There are two UNFL groups – (UNLF-P and UNLF-K) operating in Manipur.