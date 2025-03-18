Tripura Minister sparks controversy with 'Islamic Brutality' accusations against opposition

Agartala: Tripura’s Animal Resource Development Minister Sudhangshu Das has sparked widespread controversy with a social media post.

In the post, Das accused the Left, Congress, and other like-minded political parties of endorsing the principles of “Islamic brutality,” citing the actions of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb as an example.

His remarks, which were originally posted in Bengali, included allegations that these parties supported “Islamic brutality, fanaticism, and uncivilized violence” akin to Aurangzeb’s reign.

In response, CPIM Tripura State Committee Secretary and Leader of Opposition Jitendra Choudhury strongly condemned the post and wrote a letter to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, requesting his intervention.

Choudhury described the minister’s comments as “derogatory” and “objectionable,” and expressed concern that such remarks could harm communal harmony and threaten the safety and security of religious minorities in the state.

The letter also highlighted past controversial statements made by the minister and urged the Governor to act swiftly to prevent any further divisive rhetoric that could destabilize the communal fabric of Tripura.

Choudhury included the relevant links to the Facebook post for reference and called on the Governor to ensure that all citizens of the state, regardless of their religion or community, feel safe and secure under the government’s leadership.