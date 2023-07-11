IMPHAL: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party is set to send a five-member fact-finding team to the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

The five-member fact-finding team of the TMC will arrive in violence-hit Manipur on July 14.

During the visit to Manipur, the TMC fact-finding team is slated to visit relief camps in the state and interact with the affected people.

The TMC delegation, which will visit Manipur, comprise Derek O’Brien, Sushmita Dev, Kalyan Banerjee, Dr Kakoli Dastidar and Dola Sen.

The party state that the delegation “will reach out to those affected and provide some healing comfort for a ‘double engine’ state that the BJP government has ignored over the last three months”.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 150 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

Notably, the TMC has been alleging that the divisive policies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Manipur have led to ethnic strife in Manipur.