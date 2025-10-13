Guwahati: A history teacher at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Manipur has landed in controversy after allegedly making racially insensitive remarks targeting Thadou-Kuki students during a classroom session.

The incident triggered a swift backlash, both offline and on social media, prompting calls for disciplinary action.

Identified as Mang Zou, the teacher allegedly mocked the Anglo-Kuki War and disrespected the historical significance of Songpi (Churachandpur) while addressing Class XII students.

Several students accused him of singling out Thadou-Kuki pupils and labelling their community as “problematic.”

According to their account, Zou claimed the community had “fought against the British, the Zomis, and the Meiteis, but won no battle,” reportedly using mocking terms like “Tahchapa/Tahchanu”.

After a video capturing his alleged remarks went viral on social media, outraged students and community members filed a formal complaint with the school’s administration.

The letter, addressed to the principal of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, condemned Zou’s comments as divisive and unbefitting of an educator’s role.

“A teacher is expected to unite and inspire, not discriminate or belittle students based on ethnicity or history,” the complaint stated.

The complainants urged the administration to immediately terminate Zou’s services to prevent any recurrence and reaffirm the school’s commitment to inclusivity.

In response to the uproar, Zou took to Facebook and posted a video apologizing for his statements. He asked for forgiveness from the affected students and the larger community, stating that he “did not intend to hurt anyone.”

Community leaders have expressed a strong desire to handle the issue peacefully, but made it clear that they will not tolerate racial discrimination or historical distortion directed at the Thadou-Kuki people.

The incident has reignited concerns over ethnic sensitivities in Manipur’s educational institutions, particularly amid the broader tensions affecting the region.