IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court that upheld the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

Speaking on the verdict of the Supreme Court delivered on Monday (December 11), Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that the top court’s verdict on the Article 370, “affirms the constitutional validity of its abrogation”

The Manipur chief minister said that the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370 abrogation also “validates the constitutional nature of the transformative step”.

He also urged all to embrace a “Naya Jammu Kashmir”, where “growth and development redefine life, bringing prosperity to tourism and agriculture sectors”.

It may be mentioned here that The Supreme Court, on Monday (December 11), upheld the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

Article 370 of the Constitution of India, before abrogation, had granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court also directed the election commission of India to hold assembly elections in the now union territory of Jammu and Kashmir by September 30 next year.

In August 2019, shortly after the BJP’s landslide victory in the national elections, the government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370, fulfilling a key election promise.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hails Supreme Court’s verdict in Article 370 case

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Article 370 case.

Hailing the Supreme Court’s verdict to uphold the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, Assam Cm Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “The Supreme Court judgement on Article 370 cements the long held unifying principle of Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat.”

“This verdict has put to rest mischievous propaganda and disinformation since last 3 years,” the Assam CM said.

He also complimented union home minister Amit Shah “for his monumental effort in driving the successful abrogation of Art 370”.