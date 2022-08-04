IMPHAL: A total shutdown called by the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM), on Thursday, affected normal life in the hill districts of Manipur.

ATSUM had called for the total shutdown in the hill districts of Manipur as a protest against the state government’s alleged failure to table the Manipur (Hill Areas) ADC Bill 2021 in the ongoing assembly session.

Markets in the hill towns of Manipur remained completely shut as streets wore a deserted look.

Moreover, inter-district transport services were also affected during the shutdown.

The effects of the shutdown were visible at Kangpokpi, Senapati, Churachandpur and Ukhrul in Manipur.

All educational institutions also remained closed during the shutdown period.

Hundreds of vehicles, including trucks carrying essential goods trucks and passenger vehicles, were also left stranded along the NH-2 in Manipur during the shutdown.