Security forces retrieve arms and ammunition in Manipur

Imphal: Indian Army in coordination with Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP retrieved huge cache of arms and ammuniton in a series of operations in the Chandel, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Kakching, and Thoubal districts during the past 36 hours.

Official said, security forces retrieved 50 weapons including improvised explosives devices (IEDs), grenades, and ammunition in an intelligence based operations in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Security forces conducted an operation in the general area of Laijang in Chandel district.

The operations resulted in recovery of 36 weapons comprising 23 Improvised Mortars (Pompi), three AK series weapons, one INSAS, one Carbine, two muzzle loaded rifle, one 0.303 rifle, five pistols, ammunition and war like stores.

The joint forces also destroyed bunkers in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Similarly, in Thoubal district, security forces retrieved seven weapons including two 9 mm carbines, one 12-bore rifle, one Single Bore Barrel Rifle (SBBL), and three Pistols.

Moreover security forces seized one mortar, one 12-bore rifle, and one pistol in the general area of Singjamei in the Imphal West district.

Security forces also conducted an operation in the area of Wangoo of Kakching district, resulted in the recovery of four weapons including one carbine, one 0.303 rifle, and two single barrel rifles.

Security forces handed over the recovered items to Manipur Police, the official said.