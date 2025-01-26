Imphal: Indian security forces averted a major tragedy by recovering about 2 kg improvised explosive device (IED), and hand grenades along the road connecting the Chandel district of Manipur and Myanmar in the south, officials said on Sunday.

The central security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Gamngai and Phaijang village road under Chakpikarong-Police Station of Manipur’s Chandel District ahead of the Republic Day celebration.

Officials said that during a routine check of inter-village roads, main roads, and highways, the ever-alert security personnel deployed along the Manipur Maynmar border found suspicious objects.

Following the detection of the explosive items, the operation was intensified leading to the recovery of many illegal articles including a 9 mm Pistol with 3 live ammunition, a local Mortar (Pompi), an IED explosive-1 kg approximate, 2 Hand Grenade, 46 Empty cases, 2 Detonators, a BP plate, and a Helmet.

In another operation at Awang Potsangbam Khullen Ingen Hill range under Sekmai-PS, Imphal West District adjoining Kangpokpi district was also launched. It recovered a modified .303 Rifle without a magazine, a 9mm Pistol without a magazine, a Pistol with a brown wooden handgrip without the magazine, four .36 HE Grenades without a detonator, 5 white phosphorus (WP) Smoke hand Grande, 5 INSAS magazine, a 9mm ammunition magazine, and a .22 ammunition magazine.

After registering different cases, the recovered items are now in the safe custody of Manipur police for further necessary actions.

