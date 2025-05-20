Guwahati: A group of journalists of Manipur traveling to Ukhrul district to cover the Shirui Lily Festival 2025 on Tuesday morning returned to Imphal after security personnel allegedly told them to cover the words “Manipur State Transport” on their official vehicle.

The incident unfolded at the Gwaltabi checkpoint in Imphal East, about 25 kilometers from the state capital. The bus, arranged by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) specifically for the media, carried approximately 20 journalists along with DIPR staff.

The team had set out from the DIPR office around 6.30 am to cover the festival’s inauguration, which the Governor of Manipur was scheduled to attend.

While the vehicle passed through three earlier checkpoints without issue, the situation changed at Gwaltabi. Security personnel, reportedly from the Mahar Regiment, stopped the bus and allegedly instructed the team to obscure the “Manipur State Transport” signage.

The request confused and concerned the journalists, who questioned the need to hide a state government label while traveling within Manipur.

Although the media team initially agreed to comply in an effort to reach the event on time, prolonged discussions with the security forces caused significant delays. Ultimately, the journalists abandoned their official assignment and headed back to Imphal. Later, they arranged alternative transport to continue their coverage independently.

The incident has sparked concerns over press freedom, safety, and the state’s current security environment. Journalists involved in the trip are now seeking official clarification on the rationale behind the directive, particularly since the trip was organized by a government department.