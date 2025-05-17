Imphal: The Chiefs of Kuki villages situated along NH-202 (Imphal-Ukhrul road) have assured their full cooperation for the upcoming 5th edition of the Shirui Lily Festival.

The Shirui Lily Festival, a major cultural event in Manipur, will see its events held from May 20 to 24 in Ukhrul district, a region where Naga communities predominantly inhabit.

This assurance came after a crucial meeting held in Ukhrul between the powerful Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) and the Kuki village chiefs.

The TNL released a statement noting that no individual or village within its jurisdiction (Ukhrul district) would be permitted to frisk or check vehicles and passers-by.

The meeting was convened following a warning issued on May 14, 2025, by a non-existent outfit identifying itself as the Kuki Village Volunteers-Eastern Zone (KVV-EZ).

This group had cautioned Meiteis intending to travel through Kuki villages on the Imphal-Ukhrul road to participate in the festival.

During the meeting with the TNL, the Kuki chiefs vehemently denied any association with the KVV-EZ.

Furthermore, this collaborative meeting aligns with the announcement made by the state’s Chief Secretary, Prashant Kumar Singh (PK Singh), regarding the implementation of robust security measures.

These measures aim to ensure safe and widespread participation in the Shirui Lily Festival.

Appealing to the public to attend the festival in large numbers with a spirit of unity, the Chief Secretary stated that a significant number of security personnel have been deployed along the Imphal-Ukhrul road and at the festival venues.